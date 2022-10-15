Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Out For Week 6

According to Doug Kyed, the Panthers have ruled out CB Jaycee Horn for Week 6.

Horn recently returned from a broken foot that ended his rookie season after just three games.

Horn, 22, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Horn has appeared in five games for the Panthers, recording 17 tackles and an interception.

We will have more news on Horn as it becomes available.