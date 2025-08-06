Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Won’t Participate In Joint Practice Today After Car Accident

The Carolina Panthers announced CB Jaycee Horn won’t practice in joint practices with the Browns today after being involved in a car accident this morning on his way to work.

Jaycee Horn won’t practice Wednesday after car accidenthttps://t.co/8XASSyKED9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2025

Horn was alone in his car and no one involved in the incident needed emergency medical treatment. The team evaluated him and thought it was best to hold him out.

Horn, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024.

He was set to play on the fifth-year option at a cost of $12.472 million for 2025 when the team inked him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

In 2024, Horn appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and 13 pass deflections.