Panthers Claim RB Royce Freeman, Waive RB Trenton Cannon

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have claimed RB Royce Freeman off of waivers from the Broncos on Thursday and waived RB Trenton Cannon in a corresponding move.

Freeman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived him on Wednesday.

In 2020, Freeman appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and rushed for 170 yards on 35 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 81 yards receiving and no touchdowns.