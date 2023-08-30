Panthers Claim Three Off Waivers

Per Greg Auman, the Panthers claimed three players off of waivers including OL Calvin Throckmorton, DB D’Shawn Jamison, and LB Claudin Cherelus.

Throckmorton, 27, went undrafted out of Oregon back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints.

He signed a futures deal with the team in 2021 and wound up making the active roster out of training camp.

Throckmorton was among the Saints’ final roster cuts heading into the 2023 season.

In 2022, Throckmorton appeared in 14 games for the Saints and made six starts.