Panthers Claim Two Including CB Damarri Mathis

The Carolina Panthers claimed CB Damarri Mathis and WR Dalevon Campbell off waivers, per the NFL transaction wire.

Mathis was cut by the Broncos and has some familiarity with the staff, including DC Ejiro Evero. Campbell was waived by the Chargers.

Mathis, 26, missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury but was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2021. He was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 115 pick in the fourth round out of Pittsburgh in 2022.

Mathis was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,438,963 with a signing bonus of $778,963.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and one pass deflection.