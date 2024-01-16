Panthers Complete Interview With Dolphins OC Frank Smith

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve completed their interview with Dolphins OC Frank Smith for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Panthers’ job:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor (Interviewed)

Smith, 42, began his coaching career at Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant back in 2004. He later spent four years at Baylor before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Saints.

Smith had stints with the Bears and Raiders before the Chargers hired him as their run game coordinator/OL coach in 2021. He left to take the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator job in 2022.