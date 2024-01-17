Panthers Complete Interview With Rams DC Raheem Morris For HC Job

The Carolina Panthers announced they completed a virtual interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris on Wednesday.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Panthers’ job:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Requested Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor (Interviewed)

Morris has received several interview requests this offseason, including from the Commanders, Chargers, Falcons, and Seahawks.

Morris, 47, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.