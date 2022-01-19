Panthers Conduct Second Interview With Scottie Montgomery For OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers had a second in-person interview with Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Wednesday.

Rapoport says the first meeting between Carolina and Montgomery was virtual.

Other candidates linked to the Panthers offensive coordinator job include former Washington HC Jay Gruden, former Giants HC Ben McAdoo, Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery, Colts WRs Coach Mike Groh, Vikings OC Klint Kubiak, Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton, Alabama OC Bill O’Brien, Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy, and former Texans OC Tim Kelly.

The Panthers and HC Matt Rhule really need to get their offense figured out and this hire will very likely go a long way towards determining whether Rhule will remain in Carolina beyond the 2022 season.

Montgomery, 43, began his coaching career as Duke University’s WRs coach from 2006-2009 and was hired to the same position with the Steelers from 2010-2012 before returning as Duke’s offensive coordinator for a few years.

He was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-2018 and was hired to become Maryland’s WRs coach for two years. He signed with the Colts as its running backs coach in 2021.

In 2021, the Colts ranked No. 16 in total yards, No. 9 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 26 in passing yards.