Panthers Cut QB Jacob Eason & WR Preston Williams

The Carolina Panthers announced they have cut QB Jacob Eason and WR Preston Williams on Thursday.

The moves leave the Panthers with just three quarterbacks on the roster and at 88 players overall.

Eason, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Seattle later waived Eason. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2022 season. Carolina cut him loose after activating QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve.

Eason had a stint with the 49ers practice squad following a tryout before being cut again. The Panthers re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.

Williams, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. However, Miami waived him coming out of the preseason.

Williams caught on with the Panthers to the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit before being promoted late in the season.

In 2021, Williams played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.