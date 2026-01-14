Panthers Cut S D’Anthony Bell

The Carolina Panthers announced they have waived S D’Anthony Bell.

He caught on with the team late in the season. He was on an expiring contract, so this just gives him a little head start on the rest of the market.

Bell, 29, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa Central following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the team and stuck on the roster each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland declined to tender Bell as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Seattle waived him late in the season and he was claimed by the Panthers.

In 2025, Bell has appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.