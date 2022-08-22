The Panthers cut two players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, OT Austen Pleasants and LB Khalan Tolson.

Pleasants, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio University back in 2020 and caught on with the Jaguars. He was eventually let go ahead of the season and signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Pleasants remained on the Jaguars practice squad in 2021 and was later signed to the Panthers practice squad during Week 6 of the 2021 season.

During his career at Ohio, Pleasants appeared in 28 games and made 20 starts.