Panthers Decline To Tender RFA DB Myles Hartsfield

According to Mike Garafolo, the Panthers won’t tender pending restricted free agent CB Myles Hartsfield.

The restricted tender is more than double the minimum salary, so while Hartsfield has a lot of starting experience the past couple of seasons, it’s evident the Panthers don’t want to spend a lot on someone who could be a backup.

However, Garafolo says Hartsfield could draw some interest elsewhere given his experience.

Hartsfield, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers and has been on their active roster ever since.

In 2022, Hartsfield appeared in 15 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.