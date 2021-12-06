Panthers Designate OL Cameron Erving To Return From IR

The Panthers announced they have designated OL Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve.

The Panthers are designating left tackle Cameron Erving to return from IR. That starts the 21-day clock to activate him, and means he can practice this week. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 6, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Erving to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Erving, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Erving has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and made seven starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 70 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.