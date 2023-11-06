Panthers Designate OLB Marquis Haynes To Return From IR

The Panthers announced on Monday that they have designated OLB Marquis Haynes to return from injured reserve.

He was placed on injured reserve with a back injury at the beginning of September and was set to miss the first four games, yet wound up missing more due to his back issue.

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal/

In 2022, Haynes appeared in all 17 games and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks, and four pass defenses.

We will have more news on Haynes as it becomes available.