Panthers Designate S Jeremy Chinn To Return From IR

The Carolina Panthers have designated S Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve, per Ellis Williams.

Chinn has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury. He has three weeks to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Chinn, 24, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that includes a $1,371,980 signing bonus.

In 2022, Chinn has appeared in four games for the Panthers, recording 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass deflections.