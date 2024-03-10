Panthers Expected To Cut C Bradley Bozeman

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to cut C Bradley Bozeman at the start of the league year.

The timing likely indicates the Panthers will use a June 1 designation for Bozeman, which will help spread the cap hit over the next two seasons.

The Panthers already guaranteed a major chunk of Bozeman’s contract for 2024 but have made it clear they want to get better on the interior of their offensive line this offseason.

Bozeman, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in 2022. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Carolina.

In 2023, Bozeman appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and made 17 starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 center out of 36 qualifying players.