Panthers Expected To Interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson For HC Vacancy

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are expected to interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson for their head coaching vacancy.

Carolina’s list of head coaching candidates now includes:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.

We will have more on Johnson and the Eagles as it becomes available.