Panthers Expected To Release CB Donte Jackson

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers are expected to release CB Donte Jackson, saving $5.9 million in cap space.

Jackson, 28, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 59 tackles and no interceptions.

We’ll have more regarding the Panthers and Jackson as the news is available.