Panthers Expected To Sign Andy Dalton To Two-Year, $10M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $8 million fully guaranteed.

Dalton’s deal with Carolina can max out at $17 million over two years.

Dalton, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints last year on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Andy Dalton appeared in 14 games for the Saints and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.