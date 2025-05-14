Panthers Explain Why They Shut Down RB Jonathon Brooks For 2025

The Panthers recently placed 2024 second-round RB Jonathon Brooks on the PUP list, which will keep him out for the entire 2025 season.

Panthers HC Dave Canales opened up on Brooks, explaining how they felt this was the best decision for his health to ensure he’s 100 percent before getting back on the field. Brooks was recovering from a torn ACL for most of his rookie year before tearing it again after just three games.

“It really just allows him to focus on what he’s working on,” Canales said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website, “which is full health, strength, best shape of his life to give him the best chance so when he comes back to us that he’s running on all cylinders, that he doesn’t have to think about it and think he could just play football and enjoy it again. And that’s really what this is about. It’s about him just being able to have a clear focus on what the goal is.”

“But at the same time, he does understand when you have these two injuries back to back like this; he’s got to make sure that he attacks his rehab properly and that he gets the full strength, and so that’s all of our goals together.”

It was reported in January that Brooks had a successful second ACL surgery on his right knee last week after re-tearing it for a second time in December and was expected to miss all of 2025.

He was able to return one year after tearing his ACL for the first time.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

In 2024, Brooks appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed nine times for 22 yards. He has also caught three passes for 23 yards.