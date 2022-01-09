Panthers Eyeing Bill O’Brien, Jay Gruden Among Targets At Offensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are expected to target former Texans HC Bill O’Brien and former Washington HC Jay Gruden as potential hires at offensive coordinator.

Gruden was the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars in 2020, while O’Brien has been the offensive coordinator at Alabama this past season.

Schefter adds Rams OC Kevin O’Connell is also another potential candidate for Carolina.

With Panthers HC Matt Rhule seeming set for a third season, he could really use a home-run hire at offensive coordinator to help turn his tenure around.

O’Brien, 52, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.