Panthers & Falcons Viewed As Potential Landing Spots For Bill Belichick

According to Ian Rapoport, if the Patriots and HC Bill Belichick decide to part ways after the end of this season, the Panthers could be interested.

He notes Carolina had some interest in Belichick last year before they hired HC Frank Reich, and if Belichick is available this offseason they could inquire again.

Rapoport and Tom Pelissero also note that Belichick’s name has frequently come up in connection with the Falcons recently should they decide to move on from HC Arthur Smith. They note Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been calling around asking for advice about how to proceed.

Per Rapoport, those two teams appear to be the most likely destinations at this point.

The Chargers and Raiders have been mentioned as options for Belichick in recent weeks but Rapoport characterized them as less likely than Carolina and Atlanta. He added the Commanders are not likely to pursue Belichick to fill their expected coaching vacancy.

Josina Anderson reported last week there were teams in the NFC South with potential interest in hiring Belichick, so that’s also worth noting as we near a resolution to Belichick’s uncertain status in New England.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Belichick as the news is available.