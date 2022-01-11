Panthers Fire Three Assistant Coaches

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have let go of three assistant coaches, including OL coach Pat Meyer, ST coordinator Chase Blackburn and DL coach Frank Okam.

Though Panthers HC Matt Rhule is viewed as safe for a third season at least, staffing changes were expected after a second straight season with just five wins.

Rhule and others in the building have highlighted the offensive line in particular as a group that needs to improve. Firing Meyer seems to be the first step.

Meyer, 49, had a brief stint in the NFL before joining the college coaching ranks. He joined Marc Trestman’s staff in the CFL in 2012, then made the leap to the NFL with him to the Bears in 2013.

From there, Meyer worked as an offensive assistant with the Bills before being hired by the Chargers as their OL coach in 2017. The Panthers hired him to the same position in 2020.