Panthers Fired Three Assistant Coaches

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers have parted ways with secondary coach Bert Watts, OLB coach Tem Lukabu and defensive quality control Bobby Maffei.

Carolina kept DC Ejiro Evero but still felt changes were necessary following a record-breaking bad year defensively.

Lukabu, 43, got his start in coaching in 2008 and had several jobs as a college football position coach sandwiching a stint in Tampa Bay from 2012 to 2013. He also worked for the Bengals as the LB coach in 2019 before being hired by Boston College as defensive coordinator in 2022.

He held that job for three seasons before being hired by the Panthers as their OLB coach in 2023.