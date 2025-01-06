Panthers Retaining DC Ejiro Evero

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced DC Ejiro Evero will be back with the team in 2025, per Darin Gantt.

There had been questions about Evero’s status given Carolina’s struggles on his side of the ball all year. The team actually broke the record for most points given up in a season with 534, although it took 17 games.

But Evero is highly thought of in league circles and had gotten several head coaching interviews the past few years. Injuries hit the Panthers hard on defense, depleting a roster that was already short on talent.

It appears like the Panthers were understanding of that dynamic and want to give Evero more time with more resources in 2025.

Evero, 43, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2024, the Panthers defense ranked No. 32 in yards allowed, No. 32 in points per game, No. 23 in passing defense and No. 32 in rushing defense.