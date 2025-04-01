Panthers Re-Sign RB Raheem Blackshear

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed RB Raheem Blackshear to a one-year deal.

Blackshear was a restricted free agent, but Carolina did not extend a tender, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Blackshear, 25, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September, however. He spent the next two years in Carolina.

In 2024, Blackshear appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 15 times for 80 yards. He also returned 31 kickoffs for 791 yards (25.5 average) and 17 punts for 145 yards (8.5 average).