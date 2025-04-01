Panthers Discussed Trading For D.K. Metcalf But Confident Xavier Legette Can Step Up Instead As No. 1 WR

While improving the 32nd-ranked defense from last year has taken up a lot of the Panthers’ time and resources this offseason, the need to upgrade the playmakers on offense around QB Bryce Young has also remained a consideration.

Panthers HC Dave Canales revealed they did discuss potentially trading for WR D.K. Metcalf, who Canales coached when he was with the Seahawks. However they ultimately elected not to get involved — in part because Canales thinks they might already have their own version of Metcalf in 2024 first-round WR Xavier Legette.

“I think we got that guy. I think it’s Xavier,” Canales said via Darin Gantt of the team website. “And I think it’s up to the coaches to just continue to develop him and let him grow at his pace. So, for me, the goal for Xavier Legette is let’s just take that next step. This is going to be his first offseason with us, from phase one all the way through, and I just love to see where that goes.

“You got a guy who’s 6-2 1/2, 225 pounds, and runs 4.3. And he’s a playmaker, and it’s on film, and so it’s like, let’s start there. Let’s just take the next step with him.”

Legette certainly flashed as a rookie, leading the team in targets and receptions while scoring four touchdowns. He was inconsistent, however, particularly with drops, including failing to haul in a potential game-winning touchdown against the Eagles late in the year.

Still, Canales believes Legette has the right makeup to develop and push past those inconsistencies.

“Xavier’s doing a bunch of stuff; He’s an overworker, and that’s a good thing,” Canales said. “He’s wired the right way. He’s grinding. He’s in there. He’s doing stuff. You can’t get him out of the building. He’s there early and late, and so he’s one of those guys, so he’s doing all the right things, and with the hard work, it will pay off.”

Legette, 24, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Panthers traded up to select him with the No. 32 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,357,176 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $5,807,036. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for the Panthers to decide on after the 2026 season.

In 2024, Legette appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and caught 49 passes on 84 targets for 497 yards and four touchdowns. He added six carries for 24 yards.