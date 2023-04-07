Panthers Focused On Taking Bryce Young No. 1 Overall?

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is hearing that Alabama QB Bryce Young “is the pick” for the Panthers at No. 1 overall this year.

“Bryce Young is the pick. … They all love Bryce Young,” Mortensen said. “I think I’ll quote Adam Schefter, who said this reminds him of when the 49ers moved up all the way to No. 3 with intentions of drafting Mac Jones and then changed their minds at the last minute and drafted Trey Lance. That has not worked out for the 49ers. I think the Panthers were on Bryce Young from the start and will stick with him when it’s time to turn in that card.”

Some believe OSU’s C.J. Stroud could be a fit for Carolina, given that he checks a lot of boxes as a quarterback. Anthony Richardson has the highest-ceiling of any quarterback in this year’s draft and there have been reports that Frank Reich really likes him.

However, there has been increasing buzz that Young could be the focus for the Panthers to open the draft after they aggressively traded up to No. 1 overall with the Bears last month.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Young rated as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lance Zierlein compares him to Drew Brees.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.