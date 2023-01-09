Panthers G Austin Corbett Tore His ACL

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer revealed starting RG Austin Corbett tore his ACL in the team’s regular-season finale against the Saints, per Ellis Williams.

That’s a tough blow for Carolina, as Corbett had been a big part of the offensive line’s dramatic improvement in 2022.

The standard rehab timeline for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months after surgery, so there’s a good chance this could impact Corbett in 2023 unfortunately.

Corbett, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2022, Corbett appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and started all 17. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 guard out of 78 qualifying players.