Panthers GM Says They’re Still In Contact With Cam Newton

In an interview with Pro Football Talk, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says the team remains in communication with QB Cam Newton.

However it doesn’t sound like either side is burning up the phone lines about a reunion, with Fitterer saying they want to see how the spring unfolds with their current group of quarterbacks.

“I think we’re still having thoughts,” Fitterer said. “We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”

Carolina traded up to take Matt Corral in the third round and still has Sam Darnold in the final year of his deal. Newton platooned with Darnold late in the season when the latter recovered from a fractured scapula.

Newton previously said he was waiting for the right fit to sign.

“I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted Adam Schefter. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him loose.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New England on another one-year contract last year. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however.

Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Panthers after Week 9.

In 2021, Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers and completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 230 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

