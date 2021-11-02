Panthers Have Gotten Trade Calls For CB A.J. Bouye, But No Deal Likely

According to Jeff Howe, teams have called the Panthers interested in trading for CB A.J. Bouye.

However, Howe says the Panthers don’t appear to be interested in trading Bouye.

Bouye, 30, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2013. He returned to the Texans on a one-year, $1.671 million restricted contract in 2016.

Bouye later departed for a five-year, $67.5 million with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to trade him to the Broncos last offseason. He was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2021 when he was released by the Broncos.

He signed a two-year deal with the Panthers this past offseason.

In 2021, Bouye has appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles, one forced fumble, no interceptions and three pass deflections.

