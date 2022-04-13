Panthers Have Had Discussions With Teams About Trading Back From No. 6

Mike Giardi, citing league sources, reports that the Panthers have spoken to “numerous teams” about trading down from No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Giardi points out that Carolina won’t have another selection until No. 137 and could see them targeting a quarterback in the mid-first round in order to acquire more capital for the draft.

Carolina dropping back for more picks would make some sense, as they continue to build out their roster under HC Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer.

Fitterer made five trades during the 2021 NFL Draft, so Carolina is clearly open to potentially making a deal.

It’s worth mentioning that the Panthers are set to host several quarterback prospects for official top 30 visits this week, including UNC’s Sam Howell, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, Liberty’s Malik Willis, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinatti’s Desmond Ridder, and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

