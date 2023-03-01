Panthers Have Had ‘Preliminary Discussions’ With Sam Darnold’s Reps About New Deal

David Newton of ESPN reports that the Panthers have had “preliminary discussions” with QB Sam Darnold‘s representatives.

This comes following the news that the Panthers met with free agent QB Derek Carr at the combine.

Newton mentions that Carolins is focused more on mid-level veteran quarterbacks right now and that bringing Darnold makes sense if the Panthers plan to draft a quarterback again this year.

Darnold, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers last year.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He’s set to make a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Darnold appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns.