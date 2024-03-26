Panthers Have Reached Out To CB Stephon Gilmore About Return To Carolina

Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the Panthers have reached out to free agent CB Stephon Gilmore about a possible return to Carolina.

The Panthers have shown interest in multiple veteran players this offseason, even though they’re in the middle of a rebuild.

Gilmore has continued to play at a pretty high level into his thirties and could prove to be a solid value at this point in free agency.

Gilmore, 33, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys last March.

In 2023, Gilmore appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 68 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.