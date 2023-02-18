Panthers Hire Shawn Jefferson As WRs Coach

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve agreed to terms with Shawn Jefferson to be their new wide receivers coach.

Jefferson interviewed for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job this offseason. He was recently released from his contract by the Cardinals to find a position elsewhere.

Jefferson, 54, is a former ninth-round draft pick by the Chargers out of UCF back in 1991. After four seasons with San Diego, he went on to play for the Patriots, Falcons, and Lions.

He later began his coaching career with Detroit, spending six seasons with the team as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach. Jefferson then coached wide receivers with the Titans, Dolphins, and Jets before joining the Cardinals’ coaching staff in 2021.

Jefferson is the father of Rams’ WR Van Jefferson and had 470 career receptions for 7,023 yards and 29 touchdowns.