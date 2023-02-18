Panthers Hiring DeAngelo Hall As Assistant DBs Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are hiring former Pro Bowl CB DeAngelo Hall as their assistant defensive backs coach.

Hall was working for NFL Network as an analyst but previously considered coaching for Washington.

Hall, 39, was a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2004. He spent four years in Atlanta before he was traded to the Raiders in 2008.

The Raiders signed Hall to a big-money contract only to cut him loose later that season. From there, Hall joined soon after and would go on to play 10 seasons for the franchise.

For his career, Hall recorded 636 tackles, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 15 recoveries, 43 interceptions, 140 pass defenses and 10 defensive touchdowns over the course of 14 seasons and 171 games played. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.