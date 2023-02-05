Panthers Hiring Ejiro Evero As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are hiring former Broncos DC Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator under Frank Reich.

Évero also had interset from the Vikings, but it appears as though the Panthers were able to step up and close the deal.

The Broncos were interested in retaining Evero as part of Sean Payton’s staff, but they shifted gears in recent days to other candidates.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.