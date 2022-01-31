Panthers Hiring James Campen As New OL Coach

The Panthers announced they have hired former Texans OL coach James Campen in the same role.

#Panthers adding James Campen as offensive line coachhttps://t.co/DUwO9kR6Hf — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 31, 2022

Campen spent time with new OC Ben McAdoo in Green Bay. He was most recently with the Texans, joining the team just last offseason.

Campen, 57, played in the NFL for eight seasons as a center with the Packers and Saints. He got his NFL coaching start with the Packers in 2004 as an assistant offensive line coach and he was with the team until 2018, rising to OL coach and run-game coordinator.

Campen joined the Browns as an associate HC/OL coach in 2019. He left after one season to join the Chargers as their OL coach. After the team fired HC Anthony Lynn, he joined the Texans in the same position.