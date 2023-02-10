Panthers Hiring Josh McCown As QBs Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as part of Frank Reich’s coaching staff in Carolina.

According to Ian Rapoport, McCown will be the Panthers’ new quarterbacks coach.

McCown, 43, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract last August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November before releasing him.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.