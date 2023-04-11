Panthers Hosted CB Tre Flowers For Free Agent Visit

According to Field Yates, veteran CB Tre Flowers had a free-agent visit with the Panthers.

Yates points out Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was in the Seattle front office when the Seahawks drafted Flowers.

If signed, he’d likely be competing for a depth role in training camp or a spot on the practice squad.

Flowers, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April of last year.

In 2022, Flowers appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 27 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.