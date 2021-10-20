Panthers Expected To Sign RB Ameer Abdullah

The Carolina Panthers brought in free agent RB Ameer Abdullah for a visit on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers are expected to sign Abdullah to a contract.

Abdullah, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2021, Abdullah has appeared in six games for the Vikings and rushed for 30 yards on seven attempts to go along with three receptions for 15 yards receiving.