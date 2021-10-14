Panthers Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To PS, Release S Doug Middleton

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve signed S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad and released S Doug Middleton from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

RB Spencer Brown DT Frank Herron WR Keith Kirkwood G Aaron Monteiro WR C.J. Saunders TE Stephen Sullivan QB James Morgan WR Aaron Parker K Dominik Eberle G Mike Horton CB Madre Harper WR Matt Cole G Michael Jordan OT Austen Pleasants P Ryan Winslow S Sheldrick Redwine

Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year before being waived last month. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad but was just recently released.

In 2021, Redwine has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.