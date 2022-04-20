Panthers Hosting DE Rasheem Green

Ian Rapoport reports that the Carolina Panthers hosted DE Rasheem Green for a visit on Wednesday.

Rapoport adds that Green has also visited with the Ravens and remains in contact with the Seahawks.

Green, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,372,556 rookie contract that included a $912,556 signing bonus.

In 2021, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.

We will have more news on Green as it becomes available.