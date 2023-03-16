Panthers Hosting WR DJ Chark For Visit Friday

According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are hosting WR DJ Chark for a visit on Friday.

Carolina has a gaping need at wide receiver and has already brought in former Vikings WR Adam Thielen for a visit, though no deal has been signed yet.

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions.

In 2022, Chark appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 30 passes for 502 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

