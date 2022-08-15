Panthers LB Kamal Martin Reverts To IR

Panthers LB Kamal Martin has reverted to injured reserve after being waived with an injury designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

Carolina also released DB Devin Jones from IR with a settlement.

Martin, 24, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten before being selected by the Packers in the fifth round in 2020.

Martin was entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,566,063 that included a signing bonus of $271,063 when the Packers waived him. He landed with the Panthers practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Martin appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded two total tackles.