Panthers ‘Locked In’ On Trading For Deshaun Watson

Joe Person of The Athletic spoke to an executive with a team that has been monitoring the quarterback market who said that the Panthers are “locked in” in on trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Person says that Watson “looks to be Plan A, B and C” for the Panthers.

Person expects the Panthers to put together a strong trade package for Watson that will likely include three first-round picks as the starting point. Even so, Person says the Panthers won’t big against themselves.

The other two teams with enough draft capital to make a serious play for Watson include the Jets and Dolphins.

One recent report mentioned that Watson isn’t interested in playing in New York or Miami and would instead prefer to play for the Broncos or 49ers.

Person thinks the Patriots are still a team to keep an eye on for Watson after they loaded up in free agency.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he could essentially control the situation to some degree.

Watson reportedly met with new HC David Culley in recent weeks and reiterated his desire to be traded. He told Culley has no intention of ever playing for the Texans again.

While Watson had been freezing out the organization before, ignoring a number of phone calls, things still stand in much the same place they have been for weeks.

The Texans and Watson are dug in deep on their respective trade stances, with Houston maintaining there’s zero chance of a trade and Watson resolute never to play for them again.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.