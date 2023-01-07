Panthers Make Four Moves, Elevate CB Josh Norman

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 18 game against the Saints.

The full list includes:

Panthers signed C Sam Tecklenburg and WR Preston Williams to their active roster.

and WR to their active roster. Panthers elevated DT Phil Hoskins and CB Josh Norman to their active roster.

Norman, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2012. He spent four years in Carolina and actually received the Panthers’ franchise tag following the 2015 season

However, Carolina surprisingly pulled the tender and he eventually signed a five-year, $75 million contract that includes $36.5 million fully guaranteed with Washington.

Norman was set to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2020 season when Washington released him. He later signed a one-year deal with a base value of $6 million with the Bills. He also had a stint with the 49ers during the 2021 season.

The Panthers just recently re-signed Norman to their practice squad.

In 2021, Norman appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 49 total tackles, three tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, one interception, and five pass deflections.