Panthers Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Miles Sanders On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 12 game against the Chiefs.

The full list includes:

Panthers placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Panthers signed WR Deven Thompkins to their active roster.

to their active roster. Panthers elevated WR Dan Chisena and OLB Kenny Dyson.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He’s due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Sanders has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and rushed for 134 yards on 36 carries (3.7 YPC) with one touchdown to go along with 21 receptions on 26 targets for 98 yards receiving.