Panthers Make Seven Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced seven roster moves on Thursday, including placing S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson, and RB Reggie Bonnafon on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

The team is also activating veteran CB Rashaan Melvin and TE Stephen Sullivan from the list and are adding QB Jordan Ta’amu and CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

Melvin, 32, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens, and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million.

In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season. He caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal for 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Melvin has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded 14 total tackles.