Panthers Not Expected To Pursue Lamar Jackson

According to Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers are not expected to pursue Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Person notes Panthers GM Scott Fitterer is pretty active and the team has probably discussed it internally, and may even inquire about the price. But he doesn’t appear to think Jackson will be a serious option for Carolina.

The general expectation has been the Panthers will pursue a solution to their quarterback problems in the draft, though they’ll likely need to trade up from the No. 9 pick.

Jackson was just franchised by Baltimore but the Ravens gave him the non-exclusive tender, meaning he’s free to negotiate with other teams.

The Ravens could match any offer but if they declined another team would have to give two first-round picks in exchange for Jackson.

The Falcons have also come out and said they’re not interested in Jackson this offseason.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Lamar Jackson as the news is available.